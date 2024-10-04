Netflix's number one movie comes from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director Tim Burton

Netflix has a new number one movie, but one of the most unusual things about it is it’s not remotely new.

The (this part may make some feel old) eight year-old Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is the most-watched movie on Netflix at the moment.

It came to Netflix at the beginning of October, and according to Flixpatrol stats, has hit the top spot without even breaking into the US top 10.

We like to think its streaming success has been spurred on by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fans keen to try another slice of Tim Burton. He directed both movies.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is one of his most recent movies, having only directed Dumbo and a few episodes of the stupendously successful Wednesday TV show since.

What’s it about? You might think of it as Tim Burton’s version of the X-Men.

Miss Peregrine, played by Eva Green, runs a home for children with odd abilities and characteristics.

Jake (Asa Butterfield) finds his way there, and is charged with keeping them safe.

Image Credit: Netflix

It’s a concept about as Burton as they come, but Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is actually based on a novel by Ransom Riggs.

The film was a middling performer both with critics, earning a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, and at the box office, with just under $300 million taken globally.

But should you check it out? Sure, particularly if you’re fresh out of a screening of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

It’s also a suitable watch for the run-up to Halloween. Tim Burton’s next project on the cards is the second season of Wednesday, due in 2025. There’s far greater expectations for that one over at Netflix HQ, as the first season is currently the most watched English language series to date, by view count, racking up 252 million full watches of the run in its first 91 days on stream.