Netflix's next big sci-fi show is finally here - and the reviews are in

Netflix is no stranger to sci-fi but its latest show is perhaps its biggest yet in this genre, with 3 Body Problem streaming now.

It's an adaptation of The Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy of books by Chinese author Cixin Liu, which is quite rightly regarded as a powerhouse of modern sci-fi and has sold more than eight million copies.



Add to this the fact that the series is also headed-up by some of the leading figures of TV, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the show runners and co-creators of Game of Thrones, and what you have is all the makings of a Netflix classic.

However, there has been a mixed response to the show. Write-ups range from those that suggest 3 Body Problem could be Netflix’s next big thing to ones that conclude 3 Body Problem just doesn’t evince the epic feel it needs to.

Let’s take a closer look at some of those early 3 Body Problem reviews...



3 Body Problem reviews

“Benioff, Weiss, and Woo remind us in3 Body Problem how good an adaptation can be when it’s done properly — and might have just stumbled on making Netflix’s next masterpiece,” says Collider in one of the more eye-opening reviews.



Still, Collider’s take does note weaknesses other outlets highlight, including potentially contentious simplification of the source material and so-so characterisation.

Time magazine’s review has a similar tone, noting its flaws while still concluding it’s a great watch.

“Netflix’s 3 Body Problem sometimes tries too hard to be cool, sprinkling in Lana Del Rey needle drops and recreational drug use. But ultimately, the creators succeed in extracting the story’s urgency without lobotomizing the source material,” it reads.

This review round-up makes quite a stark comparison to Shogun, a show whose reviews we took a look at last week, which received pretty rapturous write-ups. With most critics highlighting flaky characterisation and some script issues in 3 Body Problem, your own reaction may well come down to how sensitive you are to this stuff.

Total Film’s reviewer was clearly more hung up on the problems than the others, and gave 3 Body Problem 2.5/5.

“It's grounded in a solid sci-fi premise, but continually weighed down by flat, often two-dimensional characters and a weak script,” reads the review.

However, Total Film still says 3 Body Problem comes together in its last episodes as the more flimsy character drama gives way to epic sci-fi concepts and scenes.

There are eight episodes in the first season of 3 Body Problem, on which Netflix reportedly spent $160 million in production costs.

China got here way earlier, though. Tencent Video’s own adaptation was released in 2023, the first season has a whopping 30 episodes, and was reportedly made for just $10 million.

You can stream 3 Body Problem on Netflix right now...