Netflix's new number-one show is a true crime doc that will shock you

Netflix has another true crime hit on its hands in the shape of Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom.

The show shot straight to the number one slot in the UK and US Netflix charts on release, according to Flixpatrol. Such is our rabid hunger for true crime.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is a tale of a pretty grim crime. In 1985, the police found a bloody scene. Derek and Nancy Haysom were murdered at their home in Lynchburg, Virginia.

In1990 the former boyfriend of their daughter, one Jens Soering, was convicted of their murder. But there remained a question of whether he really was the killer. Or was his girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom the real mastermind of the crime?

This 4-part miniseries looks at the crime, the trial, and Jens Soering’s campaign to be released from prison years later.

No closure

“Despite the lack of real closure,Till Murder Do Us Partis fascinating and tragic all the same,” writes Decider in its piece on the series.

The show features testimony from Soering himself, and some surprisingly large names. Multi-million-selling author John Grisham pops up to raise concern over the case.

Soering has continually declared his innocence over the years, but this murky tale is likely to leave you unsure of what to think.

It’s a must-watch for fans of the genre, as long as you can handle the crime scene footage it includes. This one doesn’t hold back.

The four episodes of Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom were released on November 1.