Netflix's new number one show comes to an end - but fans aren't happy

The Umbrella Academy season 4 has arrived. It's the most popular show on Netflix, and the end to the show as a whole.



However, no-one is particularly with how this one has turned out.



The critical reaction dropped pretty dramatically, from 91% fresh for the last two seasons at Rotten Tomatoes to just 57%. And the reaction for fans has been even more severe.

Umbrella Academy has just an 18% freshness rating among fans at Rotten Tomatoes.

Common criticisms include that season 4 is rushed, that the show didn't get the ending fans wanted. And that characters’ behaviour just isn’t what you’d expect, having followed the Hargreeves around for five years.

“The rest of the series is made worse by the simple existence of the later episodes of this season. Absolutely horrendous the way they've ruined such a magnificent show,” wrote Michael J.

“The message of it was horrible, every hardship and their father’s mistreatment, the only way to save everything is to end themselves? Come on. Horrible, it felt rushed and too depressing for the show. Do better,” said Sarah R.

No-one likes the ending, it seems, and no-one is digging the romance the last season adds.

"The series finale completely dismantles years of carefully crafted character development and squanders the potential for a truly remarkable storyline, all in favor of a bizarre, "what did I just watch?" Ending,” writes Crystal A.

Not seen it? There’s no happy ending to the series, and, spoiler alert, the Hargreeves effectively cease to exist. In the timeline, they never existed in the first place.

“Our show is all about mystery and intrigue. So it was nice to give it that lovely, quite literally circular closure at the end that felt really nice. It’s owning up to the audience, going, ‘This is the end’,” Robert Sheehan told TheWrap.

Some of the critics have noted season 4 may not have been exactly how the creators wanted the show to end, though.

"The season’s scope is limited and the settings more noticeably confined – suggesting the budget wasn’t there for more,” says IGN’s review.

Umbrella Academy season 4 is currently the most poupular Netflix TV show globally, having peaked at number one in 78 territories according to Flixpatrol.

The big question here is whether the reaction to season 4 will soften over time, or if fans really will keep on wishing the show stopped after season 3, as some claim right now.