Netflix's new number-one movie is a thriller as stylish as they come

There have been a number of movies hitting the number one spot on Netflix recently, with the streaming giant seemingly releasing hit after hit.

The latest is one heck of a stylish thriller. Called Locked In, it stars X-Men's Famke Janssen as Katherine, a former film star who wakes from a coma but is unable to communicate.

She is brought back to health by nurse Nicky Mackenzie (Anna Friel) who uncovers a number of dark secrets about her patient.

Rowan Joffe is the writer of this one and is no stranger to thrillers, having also penned Before I Go To Sleep, 28 Weeks Later and The American.

Director Nour Wazzi recently helmed two episodes of the show The Last Bus, before going behind the lens of this one.

According to Flix Patrol, Locked In has gone straight into number one on Netflix, toppling Pain Hustlers and beating other new arrival Wingwomen to the top spot.

The global top 10 as it stands is as follows...

1. Locked In

2. Wingwomen

3. Pain Hustlers

4. Burning Betrayal

5. Jawan

6. Sister Death

7. Cold Pursuit

8. Old Dads

9. Herself

10. Land

As for the reviews, well it looks like Netflix audiences have got their before the critics, as not many have reviewed it.

Ready Steady Cut is kind of a fan, though, noting: "Locked In is the type of made-for-TV thriller you’d expect to catch on Lifetime on a Friday night. That’s not necessarily a bad thing."

The Guardian is not, writing in its review: "Aping the format and tease of a novel that you just can’t bear to put down, Locked In is instead a film you wish you would have stopped far earlier."

Not that the critics matter, given the film already has the accolade of hitting the Netflix top spot and we bey you'll be fans of its slick, stylish gothic look.