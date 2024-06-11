Netflix's new murder mystery is poised to be a future hit

Netflix has unveiled the cast of its upcoming murder mystery, inspired but the late great Agatha Christie.

The undisputed Queen of the whodunnit, new Netflix series The Seven Dials Mystery is based on the author's renowned works, with filming set to get underway this summer.

Plus, there's an all-star cast that's set to rival any great Hollywood release.

Adapted by Broadchurch creator and former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, the series is set to be produced by The Crown‘s Suzanne Mackie and Good Omens' Chris Sussman.

Oh, and then there's Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) who is set to helm the production as director.

If those names weren't enough to entice you, then the cast just might.



Helena Bonham Carter is set to join Fargo and The Responder star Martin Freeman on the project.

And then there's BAFTA Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, hot off the back of How to Have Sex - a coming-of-age drama about three teens on a group holiday (catch it on Apple TV+ and Amazon now).

The role comes hot off the back of Freeman's role in The Responder

Set in 1925, the drama is described as a “witty, epic and fast-paced drama”.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish country pile, a practical joke at a house party results in things rapidly head south, as tomfoolery transforms into murder.

With the ever-inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (McKenna-Bruce) poised to unravel the night's events, the mystery rapidly expands to reveal a far wider reaching web of lies.

Bonham Carter is set to play Lady Caterham, with Freeman stepping up as Superintendent Battle.

It's not the only Agatha Christie mystery in the works, after it was announced that Anjelica Huston and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are set to lead lead an adaptation of her novel Towards Zero.

And with filming poised to kick off this summer, it won't be long before we catch a glimpse of the first look trailer for this decidedly deadly drama.





