Netflix's latest blockbuster movie is being called 'Bond meets Bourne'

Could Netflix have a new action franchise on its hands?

Marc Chacksfield
13 July 2022

Netflix's latest budget buster, The Gray Man, is set to hit the big screen this week and will be streaming on the service from 22 July. It's the most expensive movie Netflix has made, so all eyes will be on just how well it performs.

While Netflix-made movies are seemingly immune to any sort of criticism, early reactions to The Gray Man have finally landed and it's a real mixed bag. Some are liking the movie to the Bond and Bourne franchises, with The Fast And Furious mixed in, with others not so enamored by what they saw.

The Gray Man - about warring assassins - certainly has star power. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton all star.

Even star Regé-Jean Page notes the comparisons to Bond and Bourne, saying in a recent interview: “There is no limit to the scope of this film. It’s a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns, falling out of airplanes – there’s nothing that isn’t in this movie.

“It has this ‘How is this dude still on his feet?’ factor and it has that suave suits and sophistication Bond factor. It has that hyper-real, hyper-violent Bourne factor.”

It's Based on the book by Mark Greaney and has been written by the screenwriters of The Avengers movies, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by those other Marvel stalwarts, The Russo Brothers.

Costing some $200 million to make it is tied with Red Notice as being the most Netflix has spent on a film.

Here are some of the early reactions - expect full reviews to come out when the film is on the big screen, 15 July.

Here are those who loved The Gray Man...

And here are some that weren't fans of The Gray Man...

