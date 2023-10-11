Netflix's latest big TV show is a Rotten Tomatoes smash hit

The wait is nearly over for The Fall Of The House Of Usher. The show lands on Netflix 12 October, with all episodes available to stream.

Netflix is betting big on this one and it has every right to: The Fall Of The House Of Usher is being hailed as one of the best Netflix shows of all time, melding Succession-style family in-fighting with the horror of Edgar Allen Poe.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the go-to metric for whether a show will be a hit or not, it is currently trending with a huge 96%. This makes it one of the best reviewed Netflix shows in years.

For many horror fans, though, the arrival of The Fall Of The House Of Usher on Netflix is bittersweet. While the reviews are glowing for the show (as you will read), it is one that marks the end of road for Mike Flanagan and Netflix.

After this show, his contract is up and he's heading to Amazon to play in its content sandpit.

Image Credit: Netflix

Flanagan has also snapped up the rights to The Dark Tower, Stephen King's multi-book masterpiece, which follows Roland and his Ka-tet in the search for the titular tower. There's no official confirmation as of yet which service this will land on, but it's a huge - and exciting - undertaking.

It is adapting King that Flanagan may be most famous for. On the big screen he made the brooding Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining. For Netflix, he created the brilliant Gerald's Game and is busy on short story The Life Of Chuck. Given he has made two of the best Stephen King adaptations, we can't wait for it.

He has also been the creator of some of Netflix's most chilling TV shows. The Fall OF The House Of Usher marks the end of his 'American horror author' trilogy for Netflix, which also includes The Haunting Of Hill House (based on Shirley Jackson's novel) and The Haunting Of Bly Manor (based on the work of Henry James).

The Midnight Club, an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel, and Midnight Mass, his own script, are also his.

It's a huge loss for Netflix and you can read more about the Flanaverse on Netflix's Tudum site.

The House Of Usher reviews are in

But what a way to go out. The reviews for The House Of Usher are in, a show based on multiple Poe works and they are mostly glowing.

Image Credit: Netflix

Collider notes that: "Mike Flanagan successfully merges Edgar Allan Poe and Succession" and that "The Fall of the House of Usher is suitably creepy, with Flanagan once again showing off his chops as a horror storyteller."

Mashable also says the The Fall Of The House Of Usher is 'Succession' meets Edgar Allan Poe, noting: "Part brilliant adaptation, part horrifying family tale, The Fall of the House of Usher invites you to stare into the void of consequence alongside Roderick — and you simply cannot tear yourself away."

IGN calls the show a 'masterpiece', giving it a full 10 and writing: "The Fall of the House of Usher is a glitzy, gory modernization of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories that works in every way."

Dexerto says that this "Edgar Allan Poe adaptation is Succession with gore... it’s a blast watching each privileged billionaire narcissist get their comeuppance."

Bloody Disgusting reckons: "This is a series first and foremost about the journey rather than its conclusion, and it’s difficult not to be enthralled by Flanagan’s interpretation of Poe."

Gamesradar also likens it to Succession, but does say: "After plunging his fist into our chests and metaphorically ripping out our hearts with his previous works, some might find The Fall of the House of Usher lacking in substance."

Radio Times isn't entirely convinced, either, noting in its three-star review that the show is "well staged but messy and overlong."

Gizmodo is all in, though, noting: The Fall of the House of Usher is a triumphant adaptation of Poe’s works, creating an exquisite corpse out of the corpus of horror that we know and love, but now made into a timely, biting satire.

The Fall Of The House Of Ushers is streaming on Netflix from 12 October 2023, just in time for spooky season.

