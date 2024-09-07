Netflix's funniest show of the year is out now but is struggling for top spot

After a slightly slow start, Netflix’s fantastically funny Kaos made it to the top of the streamer’s TV charts this week, only to be pipped at the weekend by Nicole Kidman's latest crime drama, The Perfect Couple

Kaos is a dark comedy about Greek gods, mapped onto the modern age. And with that premise in tow and a cast starring Jeff Goldblum and David Thewlis, we thought it was destined for the top spot.

However, it’s been in a fierce battle with Spanish hospital show Breathless. For now at least, Kaos is winning out according to Flixpatrol’s stats.

Kaos’s first season consists of eight episodes, in which a group of ordinary folks discover they have a role to play in an epic prophecy.

Season one is intended to be able to stand alone, according to creator Charlie Covell, but they may be up for continuing the series.

“My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger,” Covell told Cosmopolitan.





We have our doubts as to whether the Netflix execs will sign off another season in today’s cost-cutting climate, though.

It may be the global number one at the time of writing, but Kaos only entered Netflix’s own weekly chart at number four, with 22.8 million hours viewed. And in both the US and UK, it’s currently pipped by Worst Ex Ever.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on its fortunes in next chart run-down, but with these numbers and Kaos’s relatively lavish production values, a green light for Kaos season 2 seems anything but a given.

It’s absolutely worth a watch, mind. Kaos is a fun show, with some ambitious ideas at its core.

Empire gave the show a strong 4/5 review, calling it “chaotically good fun.”

The Guardian’s write-up was immensely positive, a full 5/5. “It’s an absolute triumph,” says the review. “You don’t know quite what the next twist or turn may be, but you know that it will be funny, profound, moving – or all three."

Recommendations don't come much stronger than that.