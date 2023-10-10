Netflix's classic crime show beats Beckham to top of TV charts

There has been a battle at the top of the Netflix charts this week. On the one side is a documentary series about a sporting superstar who has an established career on and off the pitch.

It is, of course, Beckham - the celebrated documentary of David Beckham, directed by none other than Fisher Stevens, Hugo in Succession.

On the other side is one of Netflix's biggest franchises. The third season of Lupin is now ready to stream and it's a fantastic continuation of the crime story, with France's most wanted gentleman thief now on the run.

With the amount of press - in the UK at least - that the Beckham documentary got, we were expecting it to head straight to the top spot and stay there. This simply isn't the case with Lupin currently topping the charts, globally.

Image Credit: Netflix

This is according to FlixPatrol which has done the number crunching and found that Lupin: S3 is ahead in the charts right now.

Digging a little deeper and the numbers are close but Lupin wins by sheers breadth. Beckham is topping the charts in the UK and US, but Lupin is currently the number-one most-watched show in 56 countries.

In contrast, Beckham is topping the charts in 25 countries. So while it has got the attention of two of the biggest Netflix audiences, it is falling behind in other territories.

Image Credit: Netflix

The full Netflix top 10 as it currently stands is as follows:

1. Lupin

2. Beckham

3. Sex Education

4. Strong Girl Nam-soon

5. Liebes Kind

6. One Piece

7. Everything Now

8. Love Is Blind

9. Young Sheldon

10. Destined with You

We will have to wait until the full stats are in, but this strong start from Lupin: S3 follows on from the success Netflix had with the first and second season. You can see below that both seasons are in the most-watched of all time TV shows on Netflix (Non-English).

1.Squid Game: Season 1

2. Money Heist: Part 4

3. Lupin: Part 1

4. Money Heist: Part 5

5. Money Heist: Part 3

6. Lupin: Part 2

7. Who Killed Sara?:

8. All of Us Are Dead: Season

9. Elite: Season 3

10. Elite: Season 4