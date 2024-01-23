Netflix unleash first-look teaser trailer for new Andrew Scott drama Ripley

Prepare for elusive behaviour at no extra charge, as Netflix drops the first-look trailer for its hotly-anticipated series Ripley.

Enter Andrew Scott, as the Fleabag and All Of Us Strangers star steps into the timeless shoes of Tom Ripley.

Yes, it may only be January but the time has come to get your annual fix of 'hot priest' action, as Scott leads the cast of Netflix's impending release.

A black and white affair, the first-look trailer sees Tom Ripley depicted grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York.

A zero-to-hero affair (of sorts), Scott's character is hired by a wealthy US businessman to travel half-way across the globe in a bid to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Set against the romantic backdrop of Venice's winding canals, Scott is joined in the trailer by Dakota Fanning, hot off the back of her appearance in The Equalizer 3,

Set to give a truly eye-watering performance (quite literally) as Marge Sherwood, the actor is joined by EMMA. and The Outfit star Johnny Flynn, who plays Dickie Greenlea as part of the series.

The character's latest on-screen incarnation is led by Academy Award-winning The Irishman director Steven Zaillian.

Set to arrive on the streaming service this April, the much talked about show unravels the tale of the perpetually slippery character immortalised in Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley series of novels.

Staying true to the books' original premise, the series will see Tom drawn into 'a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder' according to the series' synopsis, .

We can't wait to get stuck in when Ripley lands on the streaming service on April 4, 2024.