Netflix teases incredible new shows and movies - and they are coming soon

It's the start of Netflix's Geeked Week, which means that there will be plenty of news dropping about the latest and greatest things on Netflix.

To get us all in the mood for what the streamer will be offering over the coming months, it has dropped the ultimate teaser - which is packed with great-looking shows and epic movies.

Included in the video are glimpses of upcoming epic Rebel Moon (which now has the label Part One - A Child Of Fire), the fantastic-looking Scott Pilgrim animated series, the new real-life version of Squid Game, plus many more great tidbits - including The live-action Last Airbender series - which you can watch below...

The highlight of the reel is definitely Rebel Moon and Netflix has also revealed a new poster for the movie. This one looks epic and was born from an idea Zack Snyder had for a series of Star Wars movies.

When that didn't happened, he re-jigged the story to be an original one, about Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past who crash lands on a moon and begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. That is until was breaks out on the planet and her past comes back to haunt her.

There's not long to wait for this one as it is out 22 December.





To kick off Geeked Week, Netflix also showed off a great new behind-the-scenes look at the Stranger Things stage production.

This teaser reveals some new details, including how it is set in 1959 and will be an origin story for the likes of Vecna and the Upside Down.

The Stranger Things: First Shadow stage production is set to debut in London, in December and looks like it will be a must for Stranger Things fans.

We'll keep you updated with all the new Geeked Week news when it drops but until then, if you want to know the best new movies and shows you should be watching then head to our What To Watch guide.