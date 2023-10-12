Netflix saves popular sci-fi show from cancelation

Netflix has made a number of fans happy with its latest move, snapping up the rights to a popular sci-fi show after it was unfairly canceled.

Star Trek: Prodigy was a massive show for Paramount+ but it was one of many that were canceled by the streamer in the summer. It was revealed that a second season of Star-Trek: Prodigy wasn't going to happen.

The show is an expansion of the Star Trek universe. While aimed at children, it sits alongside the likes of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and another animated show, Star Trek: Lower Decks.

All of these are from the mind of Lost alumni Alex Kurtzman, who was also behind the Star Trek rebooted movies. But even his might couldn't save Prodigy on Paramount Plus.

Netflix, though, has been revealed as the new home for Star Tek: Prodigy, with the streaming service to also get the rights to the first season.

The news comes after a huge GoFundMe campaign from Star Trek fans to try and save the show which ended with a plane flying a Save Star Trek: Prodigy banner over Netflix's offices in the US.

The stunt certainly gained the attention of the streamer.

Image Credit: Paramount Plus

Speaking about the show and Netflix coming to the rescue, Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hagemansaid, according to THR: “Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together.

“We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

This isn't the first time that Netflix has come to the rescue of a sci-fi show. Manifest is another recent popular series that was picked up by Netflix after it was cancelled.

Fans also managed to do the flip of this with Warrior Nun, saving the show from a Netflix cancelation, with the recent news that it is now set to be a movie.

There are still plenty of canceled Netflix shows that we would love to see re-appear at some point.