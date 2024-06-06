Netflix reveals the biggest movie of 2024 - just don't read the reviews

Netflix's biggest hit of 2024 so far has been revealed - but it's not the undisputed hit you might expect.

Topping Netflix's streaming chart upon release, Damsel, starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, had a luke warm reception among critics to put it mildly.



It follows critics labellling the series "too childish and shallow for adults" and "a series of girlboss Facebook memes".

But that didn't stop viewers from tuning in - breaking a host of records in the process.

The movie topped the streamer's chart in 86 countries after only a couple of days on from its release, with figures now revealing the movie has managed to rake in a whopping 137.2 million views.

Playing the damsel, the tale sees Millie Bobby Brown’s Elodie is prepared for her wedding.

But she finds instead of being wife to a prince, she’s thrown into a pit to be sacrificed to a dragon, in a ritual that has been in place for generations.

Now, the film has hit a huge milestone: being crowned 2024's most popular movie (so far) by Netflix.

Not only that, but it's accompanied by the news that that Damsel has clawed it's way up the platform's All Time Top 10 streaming chart.

It now sits at number 8 on the list of the most streamed films of all time on the service, just below 2022's Ryan Gosling hit The Gray Man and We Can Be Heroes.

It's an impressive stat, considering the film only dropped on the platform on March 8.

The film was watched an eye-watering 86,100,000 during its first 10 days on Netflix, leaving all other movies in its wake.

It spent a further four week atop the global Netflix chart before being usurped.

Now, that figure has topped 137.2 million views in the 87 days since it launched on the streaming service.

Only time will tell whether the film will continue to make its way further up the All Time chart.

Chances are, it will, given the release is only 100,000 streams behind We Can Be Heroes in the number 7 spot.