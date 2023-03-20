Netflix reveals a video game classic is heading to its service soon

Netflix is going big on gaming, with the service set to release a whole host of new mobile games that will be available to play soon - including some very well known titles.

The streaming giant is set to make the classic mobile game Monument Valley as well as its sequel, Monument Valley 2, available to play through Netflix - and there are many more games planned, too.

"It’s been a little more than a year since we launched games on Netflix to bring even more entertainment to our members as part of their Netflix subscription," states Netflix on its blog. "Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games — in different genres and formats — because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them."

Image Credit: Netflix

It continues: "Next year, ustwo’s brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, with more to come. These award-winning, emotional tales are visually stunning and mind-bending, and we can’t wait for our members to experience them on Netflix."

Netflix has also revealed a number of new titles heading to its service. In all there will be 40 games coming in 2023 (at present, there are currently 55 available to play) and a further 70 in development.

Some of the new games will be: a new Too Hot to Handle game (the first is currently the most popular Netflix game); Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace; an untitled Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) game based on an upcoming Netflix release; and Terra Nil, a 'reverse city builder' which will be out March 28.

"This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month," reckons Netflix. "Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.