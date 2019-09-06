Netflix adds ‘latest’ shows tab to prove not all of its stuff is old

Only ever use Netflix to watch reruns? The streaming service is hoping it can change your ways with its ‘latest’ show tab.

Netflix has had a small redesign and added a new tab called ‘Latest’ to make it easier for you to find new shows to watch.

The tab will also show users what shows to expect in coming weeks, and allow you to set ‘Remind me’ alerts if one takes your fancy.

It will be found on the left side navigation bar (near the search box), and the ‘Latest’ tab will be broken down into three categories: ‘New This Week’, ‘Coming This Week’ and ‘Coming Next Week’.

The tab will also cover the show genres; from drama to foreign and kids content.

Some of you may have already started seeing the alerts (as the rollout began in August), but now all Netflix-enabled devices will get the Latest tab over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, if you watch on a smart TV, Netflix says you might have to wait a little longer as it may take a couple of months to reach your screens. Be patient, it’s coming.

