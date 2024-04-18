Netflix just got its own perfect Game of Thrones rivalling show

Netflix is really ramping up its epic historical dramas of late, with the recent addition of the full series of Vikings, and now there is another critically acclaimed show to stream in full - Black Sails has set sail on the streaming giant.

The show originally ran from 2014-2017 and has everything you need to fill that Game of Thrones sized gap. This is especially true of the first episode which is directed by Neil Marshall, who also helmed Game of Thrones’ famous water-strewn episode Blackwater.

Billed as a prequel to Treasure Island, Black Sails is about warring pirate factions that are all looking to loot and take control of New Providence, despite the onslaught of the British Empire.

In all there were four seasons and the show depicted a number of real-life pirates - including Benjamin Hornigold, Jack Rackham and the feared Blackbeard.

Originally show on Starz, Black Sails has made its way to Netflix and it's something of a critical hit, with an 81% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Daily Express says about the show: "Essentially this is pirate drama quite unlike any other. As one of the more willing ladies says to a conquest: "You're so full of surprises."

The Guardian notes: "It's worth watching just to see this expertly constructed story build towards a bombshell that, for once, really does change everything."

The New York Times writes: "Black Sails may be full of pirates and prostitutes, but it's really about striving for respect, whether from an unruly crew or from polite society."

While Newsday reckons: "The stories are intricate enough to hold attention, but not too intricate. The action, which always supersedes the chatter, is the thing, and here it's something to see indeed."

Black Sails is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix US now and on the MGM Plus Amazon Channel in the UK.



