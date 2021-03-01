Netflix is rebooting the Terminator and it sounds amazing

The Terminator franchise has not aged well. While the first two movies remain masterpieces, anything from 3 onwards just doesn't sit well with us.

We've been hoping that something new would happen to to give it the Terminator the reboot it needs and now we might well have that.

Netflix has revealed that it is working on its own Terminator series and that it will be an anime. 'The Batman' Co-Writer Mattson Tomlin is helping write it and it's a co-production with Japan's Production I.G, which created the Ghost In The Shell Series.

All of this has gotten our excitement levels up sky high and while we don't know quite how the show will work, Tomlin has been speaking about the project, noting: “Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart.

"I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

Netflix’s VP of Japan and anime John Derderian said about the news: “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created - and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before.”

Even with James Cameron producing the last movie, it didn't have the impact a Terminator movie should, underperforming at the box office. It tried to tie the first two movies up, though, and did give Linda Hamilton a great swan song.

Here's hoping that the anime can take the franchise to where it should be, combining the midnight movie menace of the first movie and the epic scope of the second. Oh, and give Arnie a voice part.