Netflix has a new number-one TV show and it's a perfect time to watch it

Netflix has a new number-one TV show in the US, with The Fall Of The House of Usher debuting at number one in its first week.

While the show hasn't quite hit the top spot in other key countries (Beckham is still the most watched show in the UK, for instance), it has wowed the US and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time - it's a spooky treat for those who are celebrating Halloween this month.

The Fall Of The House Usher has hit the top spot according to data cruncher FlixPatrol, which has the current Netflix top 10 TV in the US as follows:

1. The Fall of the House of Usher

2. Beckham

3. Love Is Blind

4. Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

5. I Woke Up a Vampire

6. Pact of Silence

7. The Great British Bake Off

8. Lupin

9. Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

10. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Do

Interestingly, nine of the above shows are all Netflix produced, with just The Great British Bake Off sneaking in there that's not a Netflix Original.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher is the third and final show from Mike Flanagan that focuses on American horror authors (he's since moved to Amazon).

The first being The Haunting Of Hill House, based on the work of Shirley Jackson. The Haunting Of Bly Manor adapted the works of Henry James and now The Fall Of The House Of Usher modernizes the stories of Edgar Allan Poe - with each episode a sly take on his classic tales, as well as the overarching plot based on the titular Poe story.

It's a fantastic, scary TV series and we have already reported on how it was a a Rotten Tomatoes smash - at the time of writing it was at 96%. This has dropped slightly but it still has a fantastic 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The official plot for The Fall Of The House Of Usher is as follows: To secure their fortune - and future - two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one."

Image Credit: Netflix

Carla Gugino who plays Verna in the show (clue: that name is an anagram), said to Netflix about The Fall Of The House Of Usher: “It was such a surreal experience. I doubt I will ever get that opportunity again.

“Gerald's Game [which she starred in and was also directed by Flanagan] was one of the most incredible opportunities I’ve ever had, and I never thought [Mike] could come up with something possibly even cooler than that.

“I think [it’s] perhaps the most daunting project that I’ve ever had, in regards to just figuring out how to whittle it down to something manageable."

ShortList has watched all the episodes and the show quite rightly features in our best horror TV shows list.