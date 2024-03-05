Netflix has a new number one sci-fi film - and it's dividing opinion

Adam Sandler's latest sci-fi release "Spaceman" couldn't have picked a worse release date - vying for the attention of audiences while battling Dennis Villeneuve's epic Dune 2.

But it's fair to say this intergalactic adventure has at least claimed one crown, nabbing Netflix's top spot and the current crown as the king of sci-fi.

It was a slow burner over the weekend, rising to nab the Netflix number one spot on Monday in the US, trumping Code 8 Part II.



It means that Netflix Originals now make up 4 out of 5 films in the Netflix Top 10.

After a limited theatrical release after it premiered in cinemas on February 23, Spaceman has now made the transition over to streaming platforms, dropping on Netflix on March 1.



The feature-length sci-fi offering centres around a lonely astronaut Jakub (Sandler) as he faces everything from alien spider to the quiet expanse of space.

The premise joins Sandler's character six months into a solitary research mission in outer space.

However, with isolation comes reflection and Sandler's character realizes that his marriage might not survive the extended mission.

Desperate to save his relationship with wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan), a bizarre and mysterious creature dating back to the beginning of time gets thrown into the mix.

Admittedly, first reviews on Rotten Tomatoes aren't great.

Based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film made its debut at Berlinale Film Festival back in February - an it's safe to say initial reviews brought a luke warm response.

But the offering definitely has its redeeming qualities, with Sandler widely praised for his performance.

Described as a "fascinatingly odd" watch by the Observer, other critics, including the FT's Danny Leigh, note that the film boasts a "certain stoned sincerity", adding that Sandler and the space beast "make an oddly touching, 10-legged double act".

It's claimed a 66% approval rating from viewers on the aggregate site, which is enough to leave us intrigued - albeit not running to the cinema (we'll stick with Netflix).

Whatever the case, this film serves up enough intrigue to make it well worth a watch - whether you're a fan of sci-fi or not.