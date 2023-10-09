Netflix has a new number one hit movie - ready for an uncomfortable watch?

There’s a new number one movie over at Netflix, and this one’s a bit steamy.

Benicio Del Toro crime drama has already been knocked off the top spot over at Netflix according to figures collated by Flixpatrol.

Fair Play is Netflix’s new top movie, despite only having released on the service on October 6, after a premiere at the Sundance film festival way back in January 2023.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich play colleagues who are in a relationship, and end up vying for the same promotion at work.

It may sound parochial, but this situation descends into a tense thriller that has earned Fair Play some rather glowing reviews, even if actually watching the thing can at times feel uncomfortable.

Image Credit: Netflix

“It’s ultimately a very ugly film. That’s not its failure, but its intention. Fair Play is about the sort of guy a lot of women are uncomfortably familiar with,” says the Independent.

Fair Play is a film in which you are ultimately not meant to like the characters a whole deal, but you’ll almost certainly be able to relate to some of situations and emotions involved.

“Once it finds its footing, it spirals into a vicious thriller about fractured egos and unwieldy power dynamics,” says IGN’s review.

Fair Play currently sits at 87% fresh over at Rotten Tomatoes, and an even more impressive 74 over at Metacritic. This isn’t a film coasting by solely on 3-star “positive” reviews.

The film was directed by Chloe Domont, who has predominantly worked in TV to date.

She directed a couple of episodes of Billions, a fistful of Ballers episodes, the football show starring Dwayne Johnson.

Judging by Fair Play’s reception, this is unlikely to be Domont’s last feature film.

It currently sits at the top of Netflix’s popularity chart according to Flixpatrol, which collates the charts from instances of Netflix across the world.

This gives us an earlier indication of what’s hot and what’s not than we get from Netflix’s own Tudum stats portal. The film currently sits above Spanish language film Nowhere, while recent big release Reptile is at number four.