Netflix has a huge award-winning hit movie on its hands - and it's a must watch
Netflix could have another home-grown Oscar winner.
Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front was the biggest winner of the 2023 BAFTA awards last night, claiming a record-breaking seven awards.
All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Film and best film “not in the English language”, because it is primarily a German language movie. It also picked up Best Director for Edward Berger and BAFTA awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography and Sound.
While this is not the most BAFTAs won by a film — Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid won nine in 1971 — it is the most awards for a film not in the English language.
The sheer amount of BAFTAs awarded to All Quiet On The Western Front make it a serious Oscar contender with the movie up for (among others): Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.
If it were to win then it would follow in the footsteps of Roma which won Best Director and Best International Feature Film in 2018. That movie is one of a few Netflix-made movies that have won 16 awards between them.
Not seen it yet? All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream on Netflix and has a run time of two hours 23 minutes.
Other winners
The Banshees of Inisherin was the other notable winner of the night. It won Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, and supporting actor awards for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.
There was just one gaffe in the ceremony, when previous BAFTA winner Troy Kotsur announced Carey Mulligan as a supporting actress winner, instead of Kerry Condon. However, it was edited out before the show was actually broadcast. Kotsur is deaf, and signed the wrong name. Mulligan was nominated for her role in She Said.
Here’s the full list of winners from the night:
- Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
- Outstanding British Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
- Best Director
Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Leading Actress
Cate Blancett - Tár
- Leading Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
- Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Outstanding Debut Film
Aftersun
- Best film not in English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
- Documentary
Navalny
- Animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Original screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Adapted screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Best original score
Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Casting
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian - Elvis
- Cinematography
James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Editing
Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon
- Costume design
Catherine Martin - Elvis
- Make up and Hair
Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas - Elvis
- Sound
Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler - All Quiet on the Western Front
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
Short animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Short film
- An Irish Goodbye
Rising Star
- Emma Mackey