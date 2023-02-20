Netflix has a huge award-winning hit movie on its hands - and it's a must watch

Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front was the biggest winner of the 2023 BAFTA awards last night, claiming a record-breaking seven awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Film and best film “not in the English language”, because it is primarily a German language movie. It also picked up Best Director for Edward Berger and BAFTA awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography and Sound.

While this is not the most BAFTAs won by a film — Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid won nine in 1971 — it is the most awards for a film not in the English language.

The sheer amount of BAFTAs awarded to All Quiet On The Western Front make it a serious Oscar contender with the movie up for (among others): Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

If it were to win then it would follow in the footsteps of Roma which won Best Director and Best International Feature Film in 2018. That movie is one of a few Netflix-made movies that have won 16 awards between them.

Not seen it yet? All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream on Netflix and has a run time of two hours 23 minutes.

Other winners

The Banshees of Inisherin was the other notable winner of the night. It won Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, and supporting actor awards for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

There was just one gaffe in the ceremony, when previous BAFTA winner Troy Kotsur announced Carey Mulligan as a supporting actress winner, instead of Kerry Condon. However, it was edited out before the show was actually broadcast. Kotsur is deaf, and signed the wrong name. Mulligan was nominated for her role in She Said.

Here’s the full list of winners from the night:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress

Cate Blancett - Tár

Leading Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Outstanding Debut Film

Aftersun

Best film not in English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary

Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Original screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front

Casting

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian - Elvis

Cinematography

James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front

Editing

Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

Costume design

Catherine Martin - Elvis

Make up and Hair

Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas - Elvis

Sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler - All Quiet on the Western Front

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

Short animation



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Short film



An Irish Goodbye

Rising Star