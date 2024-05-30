Netflix drops first trailer for one of its biggest departing shows

When a show has the ability to unseat Stranger Things from the top of the Netflix streaming chart, it's safe to say it means business.

That's precisely the power The Umbrella Academy holds, combining the very best superhero antics with a decidedly dark twist that's far removed from the glossy world of MCU blockbusters.

It's been nearly two years since The Umbrella Academy last hit our screens, with season 3 hitting Netflix in June 2022.

Now though, we're poised for one final instalment, as the streamer drops the first trailer for the fourth and final series of the hit show.

Set to a bold remix of 'The Final Countdown', the trailer contains everything you'd expect from a departing hit series.

Picking up where season three left off (a final showdown), this trailer sees the gang stripped of their powers after the timeline was reset.

The show's description teases: "The trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."

Debuting in 2019, The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic books created by My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

Developed by showrunner Steve Blackman, Way and Bá both serve as executive co-producers on series four.

"Our world is changing - has changed," declares a voice of Sir Reginald Hargreeves over the synths.



"There are some among us, gifted with abilities far beyond the ordinary."

For those who haven't caught the first three series, the show's plot centres around 43 women who give birth to supernaturally gifted babies following a supernatural event which takes place at the stroke of noon on October 1,1989.

Cue an eccentric monocled man, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, swooping in to adopt seven of the children to begin a new era of superheroics - yes, you might easily be forgive for thinking this is Professor X at the start of the X Men franchise.

The series went on to become something of a phenomenon, with series three of the show racking up 2.45 billion minutes of viewing time during the week of its release in June 2022.

It was enough to push Stranger Things off the top spot, a series that clawed in an impressive 2.33 billion minutes.

The six-episode series marks the return of some familiar faces, cue Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya.

There are also set to be some newcomers, with husband and wife duo Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman joining the already expansive cast.

The Umbrella Academy will hit Netflix on August 8.

