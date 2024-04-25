Netflix confirms new eight-part series reuniting two of comedy's biggest names

Netflix has confirmed a brand new eight-part show is set to join its ranks - and its poised to reunite two comedy greats.

The news, confirmed last night, will see The Office US star Steve Carell join forces with Mean Girls' actress Tina Fey, as the pair take on a brand new eight-part series.

The Four Seasons is Netflix's latest television remake and will see Fey and Crell reunite as a couple for the first time since 2010 romcom Date Night hit our screens.

Based on the 1981 Universal film of the same name, The Four Seasons has been co-created by Fey and former 30 Rock colleagues Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

Carell is probably best known for his laugh-a-minute performance as Michael Scott in hit comedy series The Office US, a show which saw him nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

News of Carell's latest project comes two years on from the cancellation of his ill-fated Netflix series Space Force - a parody of plans by former president Donald Trump to launch a new U.S. military agency, which stretched for two seasons.



It's a series that's still available to watch on Netflix , for the record.

Now, Carell and Fey are set to reunite on the series based on the original film of the same name.

It tells the tale of three married couples who vacation together once per season - it seems a little excessive in the current climate, but hey.

However, according to the original premise the couples' holiday bliss is quickly interupted when one of the husbands runs off with a younger woman, transforming future trips into a volatile experience.

Cue plenty of room for gags and subtle digs courtesy of Fey's penchant for satire - a little Crazy Stupid Love, anyone?

Executive produced by Fey, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond, the show is scheduled to begin production later this year.

