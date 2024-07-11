Move over Bridgerton, Netflix has a new most-streamed series

Bridgeton has long worn the crown as the most watched show on Netflix, but now the crown is about to topple.

The drama's quintessential blend of passion, period costumes and romance had us swooning over life in the early 19th Century since series 3 of the hit show dropped on May 16.

But now it appears the Queen has been usurped by, erm, a King.



According to Neilson Streaming's figures, Bryan Cranston is now the flavour of the month for telly fans, with hit series Your Honor storming to the top of the charts.

First landing on screens back in 2021, the show has now been watched for more than 1.53 billion minutes since dropping on the platform.

It's a series that nearly tripled its viewing time on Netflix and Paramount+ in the week of June 3.

Originally intended as a single-season miniseries in 2020, the show's second season wrapped up in 2023 to the jubilation of fans.

It sees Cranston transform into a New Orleans judge who will do anything to protect his family - and it's safe to say it all feels rather Breaking Bad in terms of tempo and intensity.

Developed by veteran show-runner Peter Moffat, this high stakes drama had previously raked in some 544 million streams during its first week on the streaming service.

What does that mean? Well, it's gone and bumped Bridgerton from the top spot.

Except, we can't yet watch it on Netflix here in the UK because of licensing clashes - so you'll have to hop on over to Prime Video for the time being to catch it.

The full list of US streamed shows can be found below.

1. Your Honor (Netflix/Paramount+), 1.53 billion minutes viewed

2. Bluey (Disney+), 1.15 billion

3. Grey’s Anatomy (Hulu/Netflix), 1.1 billion

4. Hit Man (Netflix), 984 million

5. Eric (Netflix), 926 million

6. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 924 million

7. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 874 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 866 million

9. Bridgerton (Netflix), 806 million

10. Young Sheldon (Max/Netflix/Paramount+), 786 million

The show premiered on Netflix in the US on May 31 - and views haven't slowed down since it hit the service.



It's worth noting that Nielsen’s is a US-based streaming service cover streaming on TV sets only - meaning shows watched on computers or mobile devices don't count towards the total.



Anyway, get on over to Prime Video to see what all the fuss is about.