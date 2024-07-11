Move over Bridgerton, Netflix has a new most-streamed series
This new kind of royalty has stolen the crown with 1.5 billion streams
Bridgeton has long worn the crown as the most watched show on Netflix, but now the crown is about to topple.
The drama's quintessential blend of passion, period costumes and romance had us swooning over life in the early 19th Century since series 3 of the hit show dropped on May 16.
But now it appears the Queen has been usurped by, erm, a King.
According to Neilson Streaming's figures, Bryan Cranston is now the flavour of the month for telly fans, with hit series Your Honor storming to the top of the charts.
First landing on screens back in 2021, the show has now been watched for more than 1.53 billion minutes since dropping on the platform.
Originally intended as a single-season miniseries in 2020, the show's second season wrapped up in 2023 to the jubilation of fans.
Developed by veteran show-runner Peter Moffat, this high stakes drama had previously raked in some 544 million streams during its first week on the streaming service.
The show premiered on Netflix in the US on May 31 - and views haven't slowed down since it hit the service.
It's worth noting that Nielsen’s is a US-based streaming service cover streaming on TV sets only - meaning shows watched on computers or mobile devices don't count towards the total.
Anyway, get on over to Prime Video to see what all the fuss is about.