Move over, Bodies - there's a new number-one Netflix show that's a must watch

Sci-fi crime drama Bodies had a good run at the top of the Netflix charts but it's now over, as a brand-new show has headed straight to the top spot.

Life On Our Planet is a Morgan Freeman narrated nature show with a twist: it has the enormous task of bringing together "the story of life's epic, 4 billion-year journey on Earth, told through its ruling dynasties, its underdogs and the cataclysmic events that reshaped it."

The show is eight episodes long and no expense has been spared on recreating the creatures that have long gone, including a whole host of dinosaurs.

The production company behind the show is Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Given Spielberg gave the world Jurassic Park, he's no stranger to bringing dinos back to life and the show used the same effects company as his movie (ILM) to do the jaw-dropping effects.

Image Credit: Netflix

“ILM wasn’t just a company that did the graphics. They really lived and breathed the entire series and became an absolutely integral member of the team," said series producer Dan Tapster to Netflix

The show has been six years in the making, with Netflix revealing that Life On Our Planet took: "440 people; visits to six continents; portrayals of 500 species, some still living and some very dead; 868 VFX shots; and 2,181 hours of footage filmed."

Oh, and 165 paleontologists were consulted to make sure the show was as faithful as possible to the creatures it portrays.

The result is an impressive spectacle - and one that is sitting at number one globally on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol, which has data that is more up to date than what Netflix offers.

Interestingly, Get Gotti - the documentary about New York mob boss John Gotti - is topping both the UK and US charts, but Life On Our Planet is number one in more countries right now.

Image Credit: Netflix

The current top 10 Netflix TV shows is as follows:

Life on Our Planet

Bodies

Lupin

Elite

Get Gotti

Beckham

Pact of Silence

Doona!

The Fall of the House of Usher

I Woke Up a Vampire

If you are looking for something to watch on Netflix, then head to our constantly updated What To Watch guide. If you want to know more about Life On Our Planet, then watch the trailer below.