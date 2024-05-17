Move over Baby Reindeer, there's a new Netflix number one

Baby Reindeer is a viral word-of-mouth hit of a kind we’ve not seen in ages, but it has finally been dethroned. There’s a new Netflix number one.

It’s Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, a documentary series about a dating site you may well have vague memories of.

Back in 2015, Ashley Madison was hacked, implicating the user data of more than 30 million people. It was a big story.

That would be bad enough for any entity, but Ashley Madison was (and is) a platform made for people who want to have extramarital affairs. “Life is short. Have an affair,” the front page of its website still reads in 2024.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is a 3-part series that takes us through the site’s story, from the very beginning. It launched in 2002, making it far older than Tinder — a whole decade, in fact, as that big name arrived in 2012.

Image Credit: Netflix

The documentary talks to people who had their lives upturned after their details were uncovered and published online by a hacker group.

Yup, there were celebrities and regular folk alike in this massive data breach, undertaken by a group calling itself The Impact Team.

One of the key interviewees in the show is Sam Rader, a popular Christian family vlogger on YouTube.

We don’t actually get to the real meat of the hack until the second episode in Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal. And the show also looks into how Ashley Madison became an early cautionary tale about cybersecurity and even the prevalence of bots on social media.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is directed by Toby Paton, who also worked on The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story and Max Clifford: The Fall of A Tabloid King.

Episodes run from 49-53 minutes a piece. The show is currently the number one Netflix show in 30 countries, according to Flixpatrol, including the UK and US.