The Motorola Razr is back: a foldable phone you will want to buy

The Motorola Razr was undoubtedly one of the coolest phones back in the day and now it's back and looking fantastic.

The new Motorola Razr was unveiled today at a glitzy even in Los Angeles. ShortList was there to see how the announcement unfolded and it seems there is a lot of love for the Motorola RAZR.

Originally released as the Motorola Razr V3 in 2004, the handset ended up selling millions and becoming one of the most iconic phones of all time.

So, when the advent of foldable phones, with foldable screens, happened recently with the rocky launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the imminent arrival of the Huawei Mate X, all eyes were on Motorola to see if the company had plans to revive the most famous folding phone of them all.

It turns out it did, it just had to wait for the technology to happen and now we have the new Motorola Razr, complete with a folding screen and the old iconic look.

The new Razr is not a big phone. It's a normal-sized phone that flips into a smaller one that can fit into your pocket. When unfolded, it has a 6.2-inch screen. It has 6GB RAM inside and 128GB storage and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. There's also a 16MP (f/1.7) camera on board with Night Vision on the outside and on the inside is a 5MP shooter.

It's thin, too, at 14mm and boasts an OLED screen on the inside and a smaller glass panel on the front, so you get two screen on the device.

It's available in the US from December 26th (UK TBC) and will cost $1,500.



We've managed to spend some time with the phone. Read our hands on: Motorola Razr review to see what we think.



