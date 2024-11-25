More than 1000 new audiobooks added to Spotify

A truckload more audiobooks are coming to Spotify, courtesy of a deal with publisher Bloomsbury.

More than 1000 titles will be added to the Spotify shelves, and from a quick rifle around it looks like they may already be here.

Well-known authors on the Bloomsbury roll call include Ann Patchett, Alan Moore and Sarah J. Maas.

Bloomsbury doesn’t just deal in fiction audiobooks either. There are travelogues, history texts and stuff on the self-help spectrum like You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd and Running: Cheaper Than Therapy by Chas Newkey-Burden.

To give you some ideas, here are the most popular Bloomsbury audiobooks of the moment, courtesy of Spotify’s main audiobook rival Audible. We’ve chopped out several Sarah J. Maas entries after her first as, clearly, she is very popular right now:

Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

The Wombles by Elisabeth Beresford

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Stolen Focus by Johann Hart

The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu

I May be Wrong by Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad

The Madness of Crowds by Douglas Murray

The Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan

This giant delivery of audiobooks arrives just over a year after Spotify first introduced audiobook access to its Premium subscription.

You get 15 hours a month to chow down on whatever you like, and the catalogue features more than 250,000 titles according to Spotify.

Of course, Spotify probably hopes you run out of allotted hours before finishing a book, and end up buying the audiobook outright. It sells them as well as streaming them.

Still, it’s an underutilised value-add for the subscription that ranks alongside Netflix’s mobile games library among streamer perks.

Audiobook fanatics should also check out their local library, which is likely to provide free access to an audiobook library through the Libby/Overdrive or Borrowbox platforms.