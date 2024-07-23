Netflix has 80 epic games in development right now

When it comes to gaming, Netflix might not be the first platform to spring to mind.

But that's all about to change, as the streamer unveils a bevy of games currently in development that are poised for release.

Netflix says it has 80 gaming titles in the works and plans to release a game a month to its subscribers, starting this month.

Netflix's co-CEO, president and director, Gregory K Peters, unveiled the plans for its gaming launches last week, explaining how the streaming service looked to achieve growth.



He revealed: “We’ve launched over 100 games so far. We’ve seen what works, what doesn’t work.

"We’re refining our program to do more of what is working with the 80-plus games that we currently have in development.”



The releases are set to drop month-by-month, with the new drops considered “interactive narrative games.”

So far, as Peters says, the streaming service has released more than 100 games - most of which are third party games like Grand Theft Auto, Football Manager, and Sonic Mania or are narrow in scope.

The platform also currently hosts a range of interactive releases, including Interactive Stories based on Netflix shows like Love is Blind and Perfect Match.

The games will be based on a host of Netflix Original IPs, with streaming hits like Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset dubbed as 'Netflix Stories'.

Available to play through their own hub on the Netflix app and are largely used to draw attention to the other exclusive content available on the streaming service.

Peters revealed that forthcoming interactive narrative games are "easier to build," he promised that Netflix has "lots more, including very different types of games yet to come in the quarters and years ahead".

According to fellow co-CEO, president and director Theodore A Sarandos, the games present an "opportunity here to serve super fandom with games is really fun and remarkable."

"I think the idea of being able to take a show and give the superfan a place to be in between seasons and even beyond that, to be able to use the game platform to introduce new characters and new storylines or new plot twist events, now you could do those kind of things and then they can then materialise in the next season or in the sequel to the film."

Over six months ago Netflix's head of gaming, Mike Verdu, revealed the company had around 10 games currently in development at their in-house studios.

Now, it seems, there are plenty more to come, with some of our favourite titles and characters poised to be immortalised on a game.