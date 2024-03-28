Millie Bobbie Brown reveals hidden cameo in chart topping Netflix release
It's sneaky, we'll give her that
Millie Bobbie Brown has spilled the beans on a little-known cameo that fans of one hit Netflix show might want to know about.
News that's sure to see you clicking rewind, the Stranger Things star was speaking on her recent chart-topping Netflix release Damsel.
After all, there's nothing more enticing than an unexpected Easter egg in one of your favourite films - and just in time for Easter.
Topping the charts in 83 countries around the world, the fantasy movie shot straight to the number one spot - only usurped last week by a suitably green Irish Wish.
Now, Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that the show does in fact feature an intriguing cameo role... from none other than her sister.
The dark fantasy flick sees Millie Bobby Brown’s Elodie prepared for her wedding.
But she finds instead of being wife to a prince, she’s thrown into a pit to be sacrificed to a dragon, in a ritual that has been in place for generations.