Millie Bobbie Brown reveals hidden cameo in chart topping Netflix release

Millie Bobbie Brown has spilled the beans on a little-known cameo that fans of one hit Netflix show might want to know about.

News that's sure to see you clicking rewind, the Stranger Things star was speaking on her recent chart-topping Netflix release Damsel.

After all, there's nothing more enticing than an unexpected Easter egg in one of your favourite films - and just in time for Easter.

Topping the charts in 83 countries around the world, the fantasy movie shot straight to the number one spot - only usurped last week by a suitably green Irish Wish.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that the show does in fact feature an intriguing cameo role... from none other than her sister.

The film, released earlier this month, sees the Stranger Things star take on the role of 'damsel' Elodie, who agrees the marry a characteristically handsome prince before discovering the suitably sinister reasoning.

Now, the star has spoken for the first time on the sneaky addition of one family member to the cast list.

Millie revealed that her younger sister, Ava, had a cameo role in the movie, with Netflix sharing a clip of the siblings to social media.

"This is Cora, Ava Brown, sister," Millie tells viewers. "How does it feel to shoot with me, Ava?"

Suitably unimpressed, Ava replies: "I was mostly here for the horse."

"Yeah, no, for sure… that's what I was thinking," Millie quips. "I was like, 'the horse is here!' Just not about us as sisters filming together."

The dark fantasy flick sees Millie Bobby Brown’s Elodie prepared for her wedding.

But she finds instead of being wife to a prince, she’s thrown into a pit to be sacrificed to a dragon, in a ritual that has been in place for generations.

But, of course, Elodie is no mere damsel in distress.

The trailer makes a pretty compelling case for the film, one that's well worth streaming on the platform now.