Midleton Very Rare unveils Chapter V release in the rarest Irish whiskey collection ever sold

Prepare for something a little special this April, as Midleton Very Rare unveils what might be considered the ultimate Irish whiskey.

That's right, Midleton Very Rare Chapter Five is the latest chapter in its historic tale, with this limited release so rare, you might just have to get your elbows out.

So, what makes Midleton Very Rare so special? Well, this 'Silent Distillery' Collection is a truly rare find because the distillery is no more.



Midleton is what is commonly described as a ‘silent distillery’, meaning the distillery has closed its doors and ceased production, but it continues to release the prized casked liquid held in its vaults.

Given the finite number of bottles and blends remaining, it's little wonder these drip fed releases are so sought after.

Midleton Very Rare Chapter Five marks the penultimate release in the distillery's chapter, with this 49-year-old whiskey bottled at 52.4% ABV and priced at €55,000.

Originally distilled in 1973, two years before the Old Midleton Distillery ceased operations, Chapter Five began life in a single pot still.

Matured in ex-Bourbon barrels, the liquids were then married for six months in cask number 52969 - a cask that previously contained Bourbon.

Overseen by the distillery's current master distiller Kevin O’Gorman, the penultimate release in the series has the sweet aroma of fruit and notes of sugar-glazed almonds on the nose.

There are also notable hints worn leather and warming honey, offering up citrus fruit, herbal tea, dark chocolate, ginger, and warming toffee apple on the palate.

Irish whisky has long been on the up where collectors are concerned - and the average dram fan for that matter, with this distillery's releases being one of the Emerald Isle's most favourable offerings.



Chapter Five is a truly distinctive dram, forming part of the wider Chapter series of whiskies which have all been aged for between 40 and 50 years.

Kicking off in 2020, the distillery began releasing one chapter a year as part of a six-year series.

Culminating in 2025 with the final chapter (and the last remaining drops), there's sure to be more than a handful of sought after offerings brought to market.

The process has served up some truly unique, never-to-be-tasted-again flavours, with the final 2025 release set to mark the distillery's 200th anniversary of the Old Midleton Distillery, which operated between 1825 and 1975.

It's an offering that wouldn't be complete without a hand-blown and etched decanter from Waterford Crystal. Packaged in a tiger brown oak burr cabinet featuring white leather and silver detailing, it's a release that exudes elegance and sophistication. “Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Five embodies a captivating tale that celebrates the convergence of the finest wood, exceptional whiskey, and indomitable spirit of the master craftsmen who sit at the heart of the Old Midleton Distillery’s legacy,” O’Gorman said. “The result is truly remarkable, offering an exceptional liquid that exceeds expectations and promises an unforgettable experience. "I eagerly invite whiskey enthusiasts to indulge in this exceptional liquid and discover the captivating history that accompanies the expression as they savour every sip.”

Midleton Very Rare Chapter Five is available to purchase from the Midleton store and exclusive outlets worldwide.