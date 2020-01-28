Marvel's WandaVision is "f***ing bonkers" according to Paul Bettany

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock of late, chances are you’ve heard of Marvel's latest eccentric venture, WandaVision.

A spin-off series that sees MCU veterans Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, the forthcoming series has caught our attention - in part because not a great deal is known about the series.





And now it seems Bettany isn’t holding back when it comes to his thoughts on the new spin-off.





In a recent group interview with Collider at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the vision actor referred to the series as "f***ing bonkers". We're guessing that's flipping as we can't think of any other word that fits those stars.









The interview to promote his new film Uncle Frank took a bit of a detour when the MCU actor opened up about the forthcoming series.





“I so admire Kevin Feige and the courage that he has. The decision that he’s made with this show is so bonkers, quite frankly, and really risky and really new and unlike anything [Marvel Studios has] ever done,” Bettany told Collider.





“It has been — I’m going to speak for [Elizabeth Olsen]; I guess she wouldn’t mind — is it’s been one of the highlights of my career, making this show.”





In terms of time frame, the WandaVision series is set after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. We’re more than a little intrigued as to which path the upcoming series will take us down - with more series details to drop imminently according to the actor.





“Fans are not gonna have to wait very long to get a much bigger insight into what the show is gonna look and feel like. I can’t say much more about that, but something will be happening very soon.”





All we can say to that is: we’re ready and waiting.



