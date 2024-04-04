Marvel latest casting call will see a HUGE star join The Fantastic Four

Prepare for news of intergalactic proportions, for Marvel's latest casting announcement has landed.

The secret's officially out, Julia Garner is set to join the cast of The Fantastic Four - and we couldn't be more stoked.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner is set to play none other than Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer, a source has told Deadline.

It rounds of the list of four actors set to play the iconic members of Marvel Studios‘ latest superhero dream team.

According to Deadline, The Fantastic Four now looks to have rounded off a cast list that reads like a who's-who of current Hollywood high fliers.

Joining Garner will be Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn stepping up to play Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach playing Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Marvel had no comment when approached by deadline about the casting announcement.



According to sources the production will kick off filming this summer, with The Fantastic Four preliminarily scheduled to hit screens on July 25, 2025.

Matt Shakman, the directing prowess behind WandaVision, is set to direct the Fantastic Four, with Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer joining forces to create the script.



And it goes without saying that Garner looks to be a solid casting choice.

Since her breakout role in Ozark alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney back in 2017, Garner has become one of Hollywoods most in-demand actresses.

The role earned her three Emmy nods and a Golden Globes win, with the release of reality show Inventing Anna propelling her career to even greater heights.

The recently released The Royal Hotel has seen her extend her lists of credits, adding Blumhouse and Universal flick Wolfman to the fold.

Not to mentionParamount thriller Apartment 7A.

For now, we'll just have to make our way through the Marvel back catalogue.