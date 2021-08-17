ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Films

Marvel's Shang-Chi: the first reactions are in!

Has Marvel got another mega-sized hit on its hands?

Marvel's Shang-Chi: the first reactions are in!
Marc Chacksfield
17 August 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings comes at a pivotal time for Marvel. Not only does the movie have to usher in Phase 4 (from a movie point of view), it is also being released at a time when the box office is still not back to its best.

Marvel is insisting on keeping the movies in cinemas only, calling this one "an interesting experiment". This lead to lead actor Simu Liu Tweet that the movie, quite rightly, wasn't just an experiment but so much more.

Given the backlash that followed Black Widow hitting Disney Plus at the same time as the big screen (more from the main actress, than anything else), Disney is certainly being cautious with this movie.

Marvel's Shang-Chi release date is soon, though (it's out in September) and although we don't have full reviews as of yet, the movie has been screened at its world premiere and spoiler-free reactions have hit Twitter.

Now, these type of reactions are almost always positive, but the following are REALLY positive - hopefully pointing to the quality of the movie we are about to get.

Everything from the soundtrack to the action is being praised, as well as some noting just how key to Phase 4 the movie is.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (who made the rather ace Just Mercy) and stars Simu Liu and Chang-Li.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists