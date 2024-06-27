Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms a major Fantastic Four rumour
He's set the record straight - and the news is BIG
Kevin Feige is on a one man mission to clear up swirling Marvel speculation.
Recent weeks have seen fan speculate hit fever-pitch where the studio's future releases are concerned - none more so than with The Fantastic Four.
Speaking on The Official Marvel Podcast, Feige has now revealed The Fantastic Four will in fact be set in "our world".
Explaining the film is lined up to be a period piece set in the 1960s, Marvel's head honcho added the release will be set in New York City as we know it.
"Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”
As for 2025? The studio only has four movies slated to open, with a Captain America sequel, a reboot of Blade, anti-hero film Thunderbolts starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, and last but certainly not least Fantastic Four.
WandaVision director Matt Shakman takes the helm with this instalment, with the film set to star a host of huge names - think Pedro Pascal, Julia Garner, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn.
“There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant. It’s really brilliant. I’m delighted to have this opportunity.”
The Fantastic Four's quartet of superheroes were the first characters created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
Now, we can't wait to see this brought to life.