Marvel’s Falcon shares sneak peak at new Avengers spin-off

With the launch of Disney+ only a week away, we’re soon to be seeing a lot more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most exciting to us here at Shortlist is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Filming on the Disney+ series officially began on Monday (4 November), and Anthony Mackie (aka The Falcon) couldn’t help but share a sneak peak from the set.

Sharing a photo of his and Sebastian Stan’s chairs, Mackie tweeted: "And so it begins! Welcome back guys... #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #PlayBoys #Legdaysaveslives #setlife #Marvel."