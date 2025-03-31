6 Disney Plus shows and films coming this April

Disney Plus has announced the shows and movies coming to the streaming service in April.

Stuff we already knew about includes the remaining episodes of Daredevil and the surprisingly compelling David Blaine Do Not Attempt. But there are plenty more goodies waiting in the wings too.

Here are the picks we think you need to keep an eye out for.

April 11th - Pets

We predict this one may elicit a few tears among dog and cat owners — and animal lovers in general. Pets is a documentary about the relationship between people and animals, including animal rescue folks and ordinary pet owners. It’s directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and is a roughly 80-minute watch, not a series.

April 11th - The Abyss (4K)

James Cameron’s classic The Abyss was re-released as a 4K remaster in 2024. And now we get to watch it on streaming. A rescue team has to recover a submarine that has sunk to the bottom of the sea, but they have to contend with Russian rivals and a brewing storm. Oh, and aliens.

April 12th - Doctor Who season 2

Those in the UK can watch Doctor Who season 2 on the BBC, but everyone else can check it out in April on Disney Plus. This is Ncuti Gatwa’s second stint as the doctor, and sees him try to get Belinda (Varada Sethu) back to Earth where she belongs. It’s an 8-part season with multiple episodes written by Doctor Who veteran Russell T Davies.

April 18th - Light & Magic season 2

In 2022 we got the first season of Light & Magic, the documentary about legendary effects house Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). Now it’s back for a second season, following on from where the first left us off, around the time of the release of Jurassic Park. It’s going to be a shorter season this time, though, with just three episodes.

April 22nd - Andor season 2

Here’s the one everyone has been waiting for. The best Star Wars TV show of all time gets a second season this April. We get three episodes on April 22nd, and this season is going to be a bit of a whopper, comprised of 12 episodes. Disney won’t be dragging this one out interminably, though, with three episodes dropping each following week.

April 22nd - Sea Lions of the Galapagos

Cuteness overload. This documentary puts the spotlight on sea lions. “Viewers can expect to meet weird and wonderful animals, experience the behind-the-scenes adventures of a natural history film crew, and feel inspired by the extraordinary efforts of the local community to preserve the Galapagos for the next generation,” says director Tash Filer. Expect beautiful cinematography and narration from Brendan Fraser.