Marvel Studios and Disney+ tease new Loki poster ahead of Season 2
Prepare for a time-bending adventure courtesy of multiple versions of Tom Hiddleston
Everyone's favourite trickster god is poised to return to our screens, with Marvel Studios dropping a brand new Loki poster ahead of Season 2.
A character which debuted in the MCU's 2011 film Thor, Loki's popularity subsequently spawned its very own series on the then newly-launched Disney+ streaming platform.
Now, ahead of Season 2, a new poster has been revealed by the studio, featuring Miss Minutes, alongside multiple versions of Tom Hiddleston‘s character.
Season 1 saw the introduction of multiple versions of Loki, with the poster appearing to expand this pre-existing story arc.
Hiddleston's character appears to run in circles around the face of Miss Minutes - a secondary cartoon clock character which was first introduced last season.
According to Marvel Studios, the new artwork shows "the God of Mischief trying to get ahead (or behind?) on time as he races across a Miss Minutes watch face. Time’s ticking, Loki…"
Travelling in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose, the incoming episodes look set to thrill and perplex viewers in equal measure courtesy of Loki's cheeky demeanour.
With Marvel's Twitter account keenly pointing out there's now less than 100,000 minutes to wait until the new Season's release, fans are gearing up for yet another action-packed installment.
