Marvel Studios and Disney+ tease new Loki poster ahead of Season 2

Everyone's favourite trickster god is poised to return to our screens, with Marvel Studios dropping a brand new Loki poster ahead of Season 2.

With the show's impending release date already earmarked for October 6, fans have been chomping at the bit to get hold of new material ahead of it's release on streaming service Disney+.

An undisputed hit, Season 1 of Loki premiered on June 9, 2021, with the first episode pulling in some 731 million minutes of viewing time. It also boasted a star-studded cast, including Owen Wilson as Morbius.

Significantly higher than premieres including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (495 million minutes) and WandaVision (434 million minutes), at the time, Loki became the most-viewed season premier on the streaming platform.

A character which debuted in the MCU's 2011 film Thor, Loki's popularity subsequently spawned its very own series on the then newly-launched Disney+ streaming platform.

Now, ahead of Season 2, a new poster has been revealed by the studio, featuring Miss Minutes, alongside multiple versions of Tom Hiddleston‘s character.

Season 1 saw the introduction of multiple versions of Loki, with the poster appearing to expand this pre-existing story arc.

Hiddleston's character appears to run in circles around the face of Miss Minutes - a secondary cartoon clock character which was first introduced last season.

According to Marvel Studios, the new artwork shows "the God of Mischief trying to get ahead (or behind?) on time as he races across a Miss Minutes watch face. Time’s ticking, Loki…"

Picking things up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale (Loki found himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority), Season 2 sees Loki navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse.

Travelling in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose, the incoming episodes look set to thrill and perplex viewers in equal measure courtesy of Loki's cheeky demeanour.

With Marvel's Twitter account keenly pointing out there's now less than 100,000 minutes to wait until the new Season's release, fans are gearing up for yet another action-packed installment.



In the meantime, discover the definitive ranking of the Best Marvel TV Shows.

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on October 6.