Mandalorian casting: Terminator star cast and will we see a fan favourite?

The Mandalorian has been a stand-out hit for Disney Plus: fans and critics alike love the show. Reviews of the show were great, and were only slightly tempered by UK fans feeling disappointed they'd only get the series months after their US counterparts.

And Season 2 looks like it's shaping up to be just as good: new cast members have just been revealed, and they're very, very good.

First, Terminator star Michael Biehn is returning to our screens in his first big role in a decade; though we don't know exactly who he'll be playing, he's reportedly going to be taking on the role of a bounty hunter.

If you don't know Biehn from Terminator, you may also recognise him from Aliens, another collaboration with director James Cameron.

The second season will also see Rosario Dawson, an extremely familiar face, join the cast.

She'll be playing Ahsoka Tano, a character as-yet unseen in live action Star Wars productions; she's a fan favourite from the animated series. Ahsoka is a a Jedi apprentice who studies under Anakin.

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that there was potential for spin-offs from The Mandalorian – unsurprising, considering its success.

He suggested that the second season would feature an "infusion of new characters... with the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

And with Dawson such a big star, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ahsoka eventually got her own series. Watch this space.