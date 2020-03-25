ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Films

Mandalorian casting: Terminator star cast and will we see a fan favourite?

New cast members for Season 2

Mandalorian casting: Terminator star cast and will we see a fan favourite?
25 March 2020

The Mandalorian has been a stand-out hit for Disney Plus: fans and critics alike love the show. Reviews of the show were great, and were only slightly tempered by UK fans feeling disappointed they'd only get the series months after their US counterparts.

And Season 2 looks like it's shaping up to be just as good: new cast members have just been revealed, and they're very, very good.

First, Terminator star Michael Biehn is returning to our screens in his first big role in a decade; though we don't know exactly who he'll be playing, he's reportedly going to be taking on the role of a bounty hunter.

If you don't know Biehn from Terminator, you may also recognise him from Aliens, another collaboration with director James Cameron.

Best Disney Plus TV shows

The second season will also see Rosario Dawson, an extremely familiar face, join the cast.

She'll be playing Ahsoka Tano, a character as-yet unseen in live action Star Wars productions; she's a fan favourite from the animated series. Ahsoka is a a Jedi apprentice who studies under Anakin.

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that there was potential for spin-offs from The Mandalorian – unsurprising, considering its success.

He suggested that the second season would feature an "infusion of new characters... with the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

And with Dawson such a big star, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ahsoka eventually got her own series. Watch this space.

Essential TV Streaming Deals, FREE TRIALS

1. Disney+ 7 day free trial
1. Disney+ 7 day free trial
Only £5.99 a month after 7 day trail
View FREE at Disney+
2. Prime Video 30 day Free Trial
2. Prime Video 30 day Free Trial
Only £7.99 p/m after 30 day trial
View now on Amazon
3. NOW TV Entertainment, 7 Days free
3. NOW TV Entertainment, 7 Days free
£20.98 p/m after 7 day trail Inc. Cinema
View FREE on NOW TV
4. NOW TV Sky Cinema, 7 Days free
4. NOW TV Sky Cinema, 7 Days free
Only £11.99 p/m after 7 day trail
View FREE on NOW TV
5. NOW TV Kids, 7 Days free
5. NOW TV Kids, 7 Days free
Only £3.99 p/m after 7 day trail
View FREE on NOW TV
6. NOW TV Hayu, 7 Days free
6. NOW TV Hayu, 7 Days free
Only £3.99 p/m after 7 day trail
View FREE on NOW TV
7. Sky Sports, NOW TV
7. Sky Sports, NOW TV
Only £33.99 a month
View FREE on NOW TV
8. Fab Fibre £25 p/m for 12m £0 setup fee
8. Fab Fibre £25 p/m for 12m £0 setup fee
£25 p/m
View now at NOW TV
9. Super Fibre £30 p/m for 12m with £0 setup fee
9. Super Fibre £30 p/m for 12m with £0 setup fee
£30 p/m
View now at NOW TV
10. Brilliant Broadband £18 p/m for 12m with £0 setup fee
10. Brilliant Broadband £18 p/m for 12m with £0 setup fee
£18 p/m
View now at NOW TV

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists