This Man Utd whisky tie-up has been inspired by Alex Ferguson

The Scotch whisky Chivas Regal has taken its role as the Official Global Spirits Partner of Manchester United to new levels by creating a whisky inspired by the Premier League team.



Chivas 13 Manchester United Special Edition is a 13-year-old Scotch finished in American rye casks. Why 13? It pays tribute to Manchester United’s record 13 Premier League title wins whilst under the legendary management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

As per, there’s a catch - it’s only available in the US. Apparently this blended Scotch has been made with Manchester United’s 8 million US fans in mind. And, it’s the first of its kind from Chivas to be released in the US, too.

Finishing it in the American rye casks gives the Scotch sweet, delicate notes of orange citrus, creamy milk chocolate and cinnamon.

Sandy Hyslop, Director of Blending at Chivas said the whisky had been created to celebrate Sir Alex’s “rare genius and unique ability to drive success”.

“Just as Sir Alex’s legacy lives on, we hope that, with our first ever 13-year-old and its inimitable selective American rye cask finish, we’ve created a blend that won’t soon be forgotten,” he added.

And, the brand hasn’t held back on the packaging either. The box is bright red (like the club) and covered in black and white photos of Sir Alex and Old Trafford. It even has his signature in gold script.

If you’re over in the States and fancy getting your hands on a bottle, this limited edition whisky will be available this autumn for $34.99

