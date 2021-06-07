Loki first reactions are in and it's being called 'the best MCU series so far'

Loki, the latest Disney Plus show to mine the MCU, is nearly here. The show starts streaming from Wednesday 8 June and social media reactions for the first two episodes have dropped - and they are very positive.

WandaVision was heralded as a brave-new chapter for Marvel, defying conventions by creating a weird and wonderful world that was as much about TV tropes as it was the characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. It was a shrewd move and fantastic because of it.

The next show, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, was a far more straight-forward attempt at bringing some of Marvel's big-screen characters to the small screen. It wasn't as successful as Wandavision, but this was because it was too traditional.

According to these initial reactions, Loki is a shift back into the surreal and all the better for it. These are reaction to just the first two episodes, but it looks like Marvel and Disney is on to another winner here, with critics pointing out that the episodes are longer (which is seen as a good thing), it has Beetlejuice vibes (which is a very good thing) and 'the best of the MCU yet'.

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ

— Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021

A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions. pic.twitter.com/raD9QC78O1

— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2021

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY

— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail - Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArB

— Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) June 6, 2021

But perhaps the best part of #Loki is the hilariously bureaucratic and mundane way that time travel and the preservation of “The Sacred Timeline” is treated. It’s like MEN IN BLACK meets DOCTOR WHO, but with a 1960s MAD MEN aesthetic instead of a corporate future style.

— Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) June 6, 2021

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant. It's been directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron who is also penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki release date is 8 June, with episodes streaming weekly on Disney Plus.