Loki first reactions are in and it's being called 'the best MCU series so far'

Fantastic reactions so far from the first two episodes.

Marc Chacksfield
07 June 2021

Loki, the latest Disney Plus show to mine the MCU, is nearly here. The show starts streaming from Wednesday 8 June and social media reactions for the first two episodes have dropped - and they are very positive.

WandaVision was heralded as a brave-new chapter for Marvel, defying conventions by creating a weird and wonderful world that was as much about TV tropes as it was the characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. It was a shrewd move and fantastic because of it.

The next show, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, was a far more straight-forward attempt at bringing some of Marvel's big-screen characters to the small screen. It wasn't as successful as Wandavision, but this was because it was too traditional.

According to these initial reactions, Loki is a shift back into the surreal and all the better for it. These are reaction to just the first two episodes, but it looks like Marvel and Disney is on to another winner here, with critics pointing out that the episodes are longer (which is seen as a good thing), it has Beetlejuice vibes (which is a very good thing) and 'the best of the MCU yet'.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant. It's been directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron who is also penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki release date is 8 June, with episodes streaming weekly on Disney Plus.

