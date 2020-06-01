JK Simmons confirms he's signed up for more J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man

The best thing about the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, apart from the perfect Doc Oc, was JK Simmons as foul-mouthed, angry editor of the Daily Bugle Jonah Jameson.

He was perfect foil for the meek Tobey Maguire who played Peter Parker. While The Amazing Spider-Man movies decided not to have him, he did voice the character in many a Marvel animated show and - *slight spoiler* - he was last seen in the mid-credits sting of Spider-Man Far From Home.

So, that means he's back right? Well, kind of. In a recent interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing (via IGN), he revealed that he has indeed signed up for more Spider-Man sequels but it's whether or not they actually want the character to come back.

"I don't know if I would use the word expect [to return]. It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version."

As for how he got the role in the first place - it took a lot of persuading the bods at Sony as some higher-profile actors were also up for the role.

"The producers and the people at Sony, they needed to be convinced," he notes, "because obviously, there were a lot of much more high-profile actors that they had in mind that would help with the box office."

Whoever agreed to him becoming J Jonah Jameson made pretty much the best comic-book casting decision of all time - well, at least until Robert Downy Jr became Iron Man.

The upcoming new Spider-Man movie currently doesn't have a name but it has been confirmed that will have Home in the title.

The petition for for Spider-Man: Welcome Home JK Simmons starts here.