JK Simmons confirms he's signed up for more J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man
Fan favourite is up for making a return.
The best thing about the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, apart from the perfect Doc Oc, was JK Simmons as foul-mouthed, angry editor of the Daily Bugle Jonah Jameson.
He was perfect foil for the meek Tobey Maguire who played Peter Parker. While The Amazing Spider-Man movies decided not to have him, he did voice the character in many a Marvel animated show and - *slight spoiler* - he was last seen in the mid-credits sting of Spider-Man Far From Home.
So, that means he's back right? Well, kind of. In a recent interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing (via IGN), he revealed that he has indeed signed up for more Spider-Man sequels but it's whether or not they actually want the character to come back.
As for how he got the role in the first place - it took a lot of persuading the bods at Sony as some higher-profile actors were also up for the role.
Whoever agreed to him becoming J Jonah Jameson made pretty much the best comic-book casting decision of all time - well, at least until Robert Downy Jr became Iron Man.
The upcoming new Spider-Man movie currently doesn't have a name but it has been confirmed that will have Home in the title.
The petition for for Spider-Man: Welcome Home JK Simmons starts here.
- These are the best Superhero movies of all time
- If you want more Spidey action, head to our best Spider-Man comics guide