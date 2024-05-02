Jenna Ortega missing from hit Netflix series in shocking twist

Let's face it, Jenna Ortega has become the poster child for one of Netflix's Biggest hits following her appearance in Wednesday - and there seems to be no sign of stopping her.

Well, that was until the star appeared notably absent from the first-look trailer for one of the streamer's biggest forthcoming series.

Ortega's distinctive tones were lent to the platform's first animated Jurassic Park series back in 2020, a show that captured the imagination of a whole new generation of fans and ran for five impressive series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous was an undisputed hit, tracking its main characters as they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs.

Now, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the highly-anticipated follow-up, but the first-look trailer appears to be missing one key ingredient: Ortega.



The Adams Family star's voice as the role of Brooklynn can be heard during the first ten seconds of the trailer before her character appears to be killed of entirely.

And now, the star's fate has officially been confirmed.

Taking to X formely Twitter, fans of the show spoke of the "devastating" news.

The secret's out: Brooklynn will not be returning.

Jurassic World: Chaos theory is an original series starring the likes of Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed and Raini Rodriguez to name but a few.

And with only one other star from the hit series departing their role - here's to you, Ryan Potter - fans have been left shocked.

The reason for her culling hasn't been confirmed by the production, however, it's thought Ortega's rising star status and forthcoming productions might have something to do with it.

Having starred in the fifth and sixth Scream instalments and following the unprecedented success of Wednesday, it's safe to say the star is in demand.

And then there's Ortega's starring role in Tim Burton's forthcoming Beetlejuice reboot - yup, that might have something to do with it.

It comes as the Wednesday star's latest film, Miller’s Girl, has attracted its fair share of controversy since its release.



Needless to say, we're looking forward to this latest Jurassic instalment with or without the star.