JBL release new Tour Pro 2 earbuds incorporating the world's first touchscreen case

Headphone connoisseurs JBL have some MAJOR news to announce, as the wearable tech company prepares to unleash their new JBL Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earbuds.

Not satisfied with creating banging earbuds and crisp sound, the company has now announced their latest product is set to feature the world's first touchscreen case.

Sure, technology has brought us all kind of wonders over the years - but a touch screen charging case? That's something new.

Featuring a 1.45-inch LED touch display, the smart case boasts a pint-sized colour screen that allows you to tweak your listening experience.

Allowing users to change their music, customise earbud audio (including ANC), receive calls, and view social media notifications, it removes the need to get out your phone whilst on the move.

It sounds great from a safety standpoint, with the bonus of an ear canal test allowing for optimised ANC.

Image Credit: JBL





It also coincides with the release of JBL's new Tour One M2 headphones as part of their expanding tour series.

Bursting with features, the cans also follow in the footsteps of Sony by introducing what they call a Speak-to-Chat tool.

In simple terms, when you start speaking the headphones automatically pause any music playing whilst simultaneously switching to ambient sound mode.

Pretty handy, huh?

The JBL Tour PRO 2 and the JBL Tour ONE M2 will be available in two colour ways - Black and Champagne.

Available from the end of this month (the date still hasn't been confirmed) from the JBL website, you can pick up a pair of these groundbreaking buds for £220 or the headphones for £279.99 respectively.