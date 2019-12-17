JBL is crowdfunding to make solar-powered headphones

There are plenty of benefits to going wireless with your headphones; great audio, super portable and obviously, no wires to get tangled in. But, one major challenge brands have struggled to overcome is battery life.

JBL is hoping it’s latest design will solve this problem - using solar power.





The company is currently working on its JBL Reflect Eternal on-ear wireless headphones, which are “self-charging” thanks to solar charging technology.





The headphones use technology from Swedish company Exeger Powerfoyle who say the panels in the headband of the headphones should provide 68 hours of playtime from just 1.5 hours outside.





If you’re in a rush, you can also still charge the headphones via USB, with JBL suggesting you’ll get 2 hours of playtime from just a 15 minute charge.









Currently they’re still in the prototype stage, but JBL is crowdfunding the project via Indiegogo, with contributors being able to get a discount on headphones ahead of their release in October 2020.





The headphones - which come in red and green - are currently only available to customers in the US and Germany but the ‘early adopter discount’ will mean they cost £75 (rather than the RRP of £124).



