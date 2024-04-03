Jamie Foxx unleashes BSB 'Brown Sugar Blended' whiskey
It's smokey, it's sweet, it's a blockbuster release
You're probably more likely to associate Jamie Foxx with big screen smashes like Ray or Django Unchained than a sweet 'n' smokey whiskey - but that's all about to change.
The the Hollywood A-lister (and dram fan, apparently) has teamed up with spirits incubator WES Brands to launch his very own whiskey.
Introducing BSB Whiskey, a flavoured cinnamon blend that's short for 'Brown Sugar Blend'.
The bottle alone looks like a work of art, with its matte black bottle complete with glow-in-the-dark logo.
When it comes to the finer flavour details, BSB doesn't let us down either.
Combining the "aromatic spice of cinnamon with the rich, comforting sweetness of brown sugar,” this new release is set to be a crowd pleaser where the sweet toothed are concerned.
And sip it we shall, with this spicey offering latching onto a recent trend for flavoured whiskies - particularly where the US market is concerned.
If the WES name rings a bell, it might just be because the company's portfolio also includes other celebrity whiskey releases, including Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul tequila, Michael Bublé’s Fraser & Thompson whiskey, and Aspen vodka to name but a few.
You can grab yourself a bottle of Foxx's BSB Whiskey now.