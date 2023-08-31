Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 just dropped - its toughest and most advanced earbuds ever

Jabra has made a name for itself in the true wireless market for some years now, releasing quality earbuds that give many a viable AirPod alternative. But its latest drop is its most exciting yet, with two new pairs of earphones that are packed with audio smarts.

First up is the Jabra Elite 8 Active. These earbuds are the toughest around, according to Jabra, having been put through the most arduous testing to make sure they are up to the military standard for ruggedized electronics.

Image Credit: Jabra

What does this mean? Well, the Elite 8s have gone through the following: 11 full cycles of testing, where they endured two hours in 40°C temperatures with 93% humidity; a 15-minute splash test in salt water; and survived a 15-minute 40°C heat drying test. All of this whilst staying secure in the ear. Impressive.

Alongside this, they are iP68 rated which means they are water and dust proof - the 6 in the IP rating means they are dust proof, while the 8 reveals that they protected against being continuously immersed in water for a longer period.

To demo this, when we met up with Jabra one of its execs dunked his pair into the glass of water that was next to him, which is a nice flex.

Image Credit: Jabra

Apart from being hard as nails, they also offer Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which automatically optimises the ANC performance to the environment you’re in.

Wind Neutralising HearThrough tech is also on board, which does what it says on the tin, plus Dolby Audio and battery life for up to 8 hours (32 hours with the case).

Jabra Elite 10: comfort kings



If you fancy a pair of earbuds that are more about sound and comfort, then the Jabra Elite 10 are for you. We've already been testing these ones - they've been our main buds for a little while now - and they are some of the most comfortable earbuds we have ever worn.

The reason: the new design means that they sit on the ear, thanks to the new semi-open design that Jabra is calling ComfortFit. This means that there isn't anywhere near the pressure you get when wearing other in-ear True Wireless earbuds so are perfect for all-day use.

Image Credit: Jabra

While we were a little worried that this design would impede on the noise cancellation, the Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation works a treat, even in busy surrounds, and is 2x more powerful than the ANC in previous earbuds.



Couple this with Dolby Atmos compatibility and Dolby Head Tracking, which gives you a more natural feeling with your music when you move your head, and what you have is a stunning pair of buds.

Oh, and the Jabra Elite 10 come with a 6-hour battery (27 hours with case).

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are available from £199.99 and come in caramel, navy, black and dark grey.

The Jabra Elite 10 are available in September, from £229.99, and come in cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black and matte black.

