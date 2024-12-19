Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Superman trailer!

After months of teases and tip-offs, we’ve finally got the first trailer for the new Superman film. And if it doesn’t make your heart swell... well. We’ll have to check that it hasn’t been swapped out for a lump of kryptonite.

Hitting cinemas on July 11th, 2025, Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, with Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

It’s an important film for the D.C cinematic universe — it’s essentially the start of a slate-cleaning reboot of all the major characters, with Gunn (the brain behind Marvel’s bigscreen Guardians of the Galaxy films) brought in to right the ship after a disastrously dour run of films.

And from the first glimpse of his new Superman, it looks as if Gunn knows exactly where to pitch this — a heroic, romantic and vulnerable looking Superman is shown shouldering the problems of humans, whether shielding a girl from an explosion, or taking on a city-sized creature. Primary-coloured hero stuff.

It also acts as a look at some of the other super-heroic figures set to populate Gunn’s DCU – we get shots of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

But best of all? There’s a trailer-stealing look at Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s powerful pooch, there to save the day when Supe’s looking a bit worse for wear. Oh, and did you hear that theme tune? Sound familiar?

Yeah, man. Superman’s back.