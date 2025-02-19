Introducing the Shortlist Drinklist Awards: Celebrating the best booze and bars of the year

It’s time to raise a glass to the finest in the world of spirits, cocktails, and craft brews, as we introduce the inaugural Shortlist Drinklist Awards.

Celebrating the exceptional artistry and innovation behind alcoholic drinks across all categories, with numerous awards up for grabs, this prestigious event will honour the best in the industry, from distillers and brewers to mixologists and brands.

This year’s awards span a range of exciting categories, from Gin of the Year to 'Money no Object' Whisky. We’ll also be recognizing the finest pubs, bars, boozers and nightspots as we go on the hunt for the Best Bar in the Capital.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or a casual sipper, there’s a category for you — and we’ll be celebrating the ever-changing tastes of punters with the best in alcohol alternative drinks — and even giving the Shortlist readers a chance to win prizes with an award for their reader-submitted Best Home Bars. This could be your kitchen drinks collection or pub in the garden!

KEY DATES

Entries open: 18th February

Nominations close: 31st March

Winners Announced: Late May



The Shortlist Drinklist Awards will be judged by a panel of experts, including renowned bartenders, critics, and industry influencers. Plus a Readers’ Choice Award — giving Shortlist’s dram-slamming readers a chance to vote for favourites ahead of the event — will give insight into the trends and tastes of a drink-loving nation.

Submit your nominations by 31st March 2025, and join us for an unforgettable celebration of drink innovation. Cheers!